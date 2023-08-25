25 august 2023
Programul Happy Cinema Bacău

Deșteptarea

Vineri,25 August
13:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
16:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
17:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
21:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,26 August
10:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
11:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
15:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
16:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 André Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around – Muzică, Premiera,
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
21:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Duminică,27 August
10:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
11:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
13:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
14:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
16:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Luni,28 August
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Marţi,29 August
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Miercuri,30 August
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Joi,31 August
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

