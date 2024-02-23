Programul Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,23 Februarie
14:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
15:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:30 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:50 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
17:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
19:00 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
19:40 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
22:00 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Sâmbătă,24 Februarie
10:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
12:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:30 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
14:00 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
16:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
17:30 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
19:00 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
22:00 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Duminică,25 Februarie
10:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
10:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:00 Cei trei purceluși – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
12:30 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
14:00 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
15:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
17:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
18:00 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
19:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:00 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
21:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Luni,26 Februarie
13:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:00 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
17:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:30 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
18:30 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:00 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:00 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
21:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Marţi,27 Februarie
13:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:00 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
17:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:30 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
18:30 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:00 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:00 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
21:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Miercuri,28 Februarie
13:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
14:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
16:30 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
18:00 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
19:00 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
19:30 Hai, România! – Documentar, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
20:00 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15
Joi,29 Februarie
13:30 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
14:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Documentar, Premiera, N15
16:00 Butterfly Tale – Animaţie, Familie, Premiera, AG
16:30 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Madame Web – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, N15
18:00 Bob Marley: One Love – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Normal, N15
19:00 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – Animaţie, Premiera, N15
19:30 Hai, România! – Documentar, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
20:00 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, IM18
21:30 Baghead – Horror, Premiera, N15