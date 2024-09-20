Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,20 Septembrie

13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Sâmbătă,21 Septembrie

11:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

11:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

12:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

13:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Jung Kook: I Am Still – Documentar, Muzică, Normal, AP12

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

18:10 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Duminică,22 Septembrie

11:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

11:00 Pinocchio – Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

12:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:40 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

14:40 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

15:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Jung Kook: I Am Still – Documentar, Muzică, Normal, AP12

17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

18:10 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Luni,23 Septembrie

13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Marţi,24 Septembrie

13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Miercuri,25 Septembrie

13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Weekend in Taipei – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 Zăpadă, Ceai și Dragoste 2: Cu puțin noroc – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Joi,26 Septembrie

13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18

16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12

19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Weekend in Taipei – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 Zăpadă, Ceai și Dragoste 2: Cu puțin noroc – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18