Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,20 Septembrie
13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Sâmbătă,21 Septembrie
11:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
11:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
12:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Jung Kook: I Am Still – Documentar, Muzică, Normal, AP12
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Duminică,22 Septembrie
11:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
11:00 Pinocchio – Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
12:40 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:40 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
15:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Jung Kook: I Am Still – Documentar, Muzică, Normal, AP12
17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Luni,23 Septembrie
13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
21:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Marţi,24 Septembrie
13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Unde merg elefanții – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Miercuri,25 Septembrie
13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Weekend in Taipei – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Zăpadă, Ceai și Dragoste 2: Cu puțin noroc – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Joi,26 Septembrie
13:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers One (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, IM18
16:30 Transformers One 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, AP12
19:00 Anul Nou care n-a fost – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Weekend in Taipei – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Zăpadă, Ceai și Dragoste 2: Cu puțin noroc – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Never Let Go – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18