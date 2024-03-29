Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,29 Martie
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15
22:00 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
Sâmbătă,30 Martie
10:30 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:30 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
12:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:30 Big Trip 2: Special Delivery – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
15:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Phoenix: Povestea – Documentar, Muzică, Premiera, AG
20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15
22:00 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
Duminică,31 Martie
10:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
11:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:00 Big Trip 2: Special Delivery – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
12:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
15:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
16:30 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Phoenix: Povestea – Documentar, Muzică, Premiera, AG
19:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15
21:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
Luni,1 Aprilie
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:20 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15
Marţi,2 Aprilie
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15
Miercuri,3 Aprilie
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
19:00 Monkey Man – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,4 Aprilie
13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18
19:00 Monkey Man – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 The First Omen – Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15