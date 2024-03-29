Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,29 Martie

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15

22:00 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,30 Martie

10:30 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

11:30 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

12:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:30 Big Trip 2: Special Delivery – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

13:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

15:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:30 Phoenix: Povestea – Documentar, Muzică, Premiera, AG

20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15

22:00 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

Duminică,31 Martie

10:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

11:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

11:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:00 Big Trip 2: Special Delivery – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

12:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

15:00 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

16:30 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Phoenix: Povestea – Documentar, Muzică, Premiera, AG

19:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15

21:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

Luni,1 Aprilie

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:20 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15

Marţi,2 Aprilie

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Imaginary – Horror, Normal, N15

Miercuri,3 Aprilie

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

19:00 Monkey Man – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,4 Aprilie

13:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Best Birthday Ever (dub) – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Dolphin Boy (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Katak – Beluga curajoasă (dub) – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Arthur the King – Aventuri, Premiera, AG

16:30 Kung-Fu-Panda 4 (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Băieții buni ajung în Rai – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Immaculate – Horror, Normal, IM18

19:00 Monkey Man – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 The First Omen – Horror, Avanpremiera, N15

20:30 Dune: Part Two – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Normal, N15

21:00 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Sleeping Dogs – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15