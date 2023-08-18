Program Happy Cinema Bacău

18 august 2023
Deșteptarea

Vineri,18 August
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
21:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,19 August
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
12:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
14:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
15:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
21:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Duminică,20 August
10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
11:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
14:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:10 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Luni,21 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Marţi,22 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Miercuri,23 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Joi,24 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Premiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

