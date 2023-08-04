Program Happy Cinema

Vineri,4 August
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
21:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
22:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
Sâmbătă,5 August
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
21:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
22:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
Duminică,6 August
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
13:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
14:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
Luni,7 August
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
Marţi,8 August
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
Miercuri,9 August
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
Joi,10 August
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
17:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
18:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
20:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18