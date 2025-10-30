“Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși Implements an AI-Based Smart Medical Monitoring System

The “Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși is taking a major step toward the digital transformation of healthcare services through the implementation of an AI-powered medical alert and advanced vital signs monitoring system. The new solution, currently being installed in the hospital’s largest ward, brings substantial benefits for both patients and medical staff by enhancing safety, responsiveness, and care efficiency.

The innovative system enables real-time, contactless monitoring of vital parameters such as heart rate and respiration, using millimeter-wave radar technology and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. This non-invasive method ensures continuous supervision, early detection of critical conditions, and prevention of medical complications.

Among the system’s main features are:

Sleep quality analysis – the system tracks time spent in bed versus out of bed, offering valuable insights for personalized treatment plans;

Automatic fall and movement detection – the HIKVISION smart radar , based on millimeter-wave signals and AI, instantly detects falls or lack of mobility, significantly reducing patient risk;

GDPR-compliant thermal monitoring – thermal cameras detect patient presence and condition without capturing facial details, ensuring full protection of personal data;

Two-way voice communication and smart alarms – patients can communicate clearly and quickly with medical staff, while automatic alerts enable rapid intervention;

Smart tablets for each bed – providing access to personal medical data, direct calls to nurses, and real-time notifications;

PDA devices for medical staff – portable terminals offering instant access to patient history, test results, and medication records via barcode scanning.

If the system detects no movement from a patient within a preset interval (e.g., 20 minutes), it automatically triggers an alert in the centralized HikCentral platform, allowing staff to intervene immediately.

Through this state-of-the-art investment, “Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși becomes one of Romania’s pioneers in medical digitalization, setting a new standard for hospital innovation. By integrating AI, radar, and thermal imaging technologies, the institution enhances both patient safety and clinical efficiency, positioning itself at the forefront of intelligent, data-driven healthcare.