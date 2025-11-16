Large-Scale Raids in Bacău and Letea-Veche in a Tax Evasion and Money Laundering Case

On November 13, police officers from the Bacău Economic Crime Investigation Service, under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Bacău County Tribunal Prosecutor’s Office, carried out 19 home searches in the city of Bacău and the nearby commune of Letea-Veche. The raids are part of an investigation into tax evasion, money laundering, and the formation of an organized criminal group.

According to investigators, beginning in 2023, several individuals—reportedly family members—are suspected of conducting illegal commercial activities involving flower imports from the Netherlands. The group allegedly controlled multiple companies through which they sold the imported flowers in the counties of Bacău, Neamț, Brăila, and Suceava, declaring only part of their income in order to evade tax obligations.

During the searches, investigators seized significant amounts of cash and various items believed to serve as evidence, including:

456,496 lei ,

14,480 euros ,

520 British pounds ,

800 US dollars ,

approximately 130 kilograms of pyrotechnic materials ,

as well as numerous boxes of medicines and dietary supplements containing substances suspected to be prohibited for possession.