Grup Șerban Holding Completes New State-of-the-Art Cage-Free Egg Farm in Bacău County

Grup Șerban Holding S.A. has officially announced the completion of its new cage-free egg production facility, located in Scurta village, Orbeni commune, Bacău County. This strategic €11.5 million investment represents a significant milestone in the company’s zootechnical division and reinforces its commitment to building a fully integrated, sustainable, and competitive agri-food chain — from crop cultivation to the sale of finished food products.

A Strategic Investment in Romania’s Food Future

Built on an area of nearly 55,000 square meters, the new farm was designed in line with the highest European standards for animal welfare, biosecurity, and energy efficiency. The project includes eight halls for adult laying hens with a total capacity of 160,000 birds, and two halls for replacement pullets housing 40,000 birds.

All facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to ensure optimal comfort for the hens and maximum production performance. The complex also features modern infrastructure, including access roads, utility networks, and landscaped green spaces, ensuring efficient operation and sustainability.

Out of the total €11.5 million investment, €7.5 million were provided as non-reimbursable funds by the Romanian Government through national programs supporting the development of the poultry sector.

Concrete Objectives and Measurable Impact

The project reflects Grup Șerban Holding’s long-term vision for Romanian agriculture, focused on:

Developing a modern, European-standard poultry operation that prioritizes animal welfare and environmental protection.

Enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Diversifying the group’s portfolio through the launch of a new Romanian brand – Moldavia , dedicated to premium-quality fresh products.

Increasing the value-added potential within the group’s integrated agri-food chain.

Once operational, the farm is expected to produce approximately 50 million eggs per year, equivalent to 2,750 tons of product. The first “code 2” eggs — from cage-free hens — will reach the market in 2026, contributing to national food security and strengthening the local economy.

A New Benchmark for Romania’s Poultry Industry

Company representatives emphasize that this development is more than an expansion — it’s a declaration of intent. “This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainable agricultural development and to delivering high-quality Romanian food products that consumers can trust,” the group stated.

With this new facility, Grup Șerban Holding reaffirms its role as a key player in Romania’s agricultural modernization, setting an example of innovation, responsibility, and forward-thinking in the country’s growing agri-food sector.