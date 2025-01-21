Extraordinary Results of Robotics Teams from Bacău

The teams from „Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College, „Ferdinand I” National College, and „Vasile Alecsandri” National College, in partnership with the Smart Cluster Association, had three intense days at the international competition „FIRST Tech Challenge” (FTC) in the Eastern Region of Romania, held in Piatra Neamț. A total of 49 teams from the best high schools in Moldova participated. The Romanian championship is considered the strongest globally, as last season, two Romanian teams competed in the international finals in Houston, USA, with the championship winner being one of the teams that participated in this weekend’s regional competition. Additionally, two world records were set in terms of points scored.

The SmartCluster robotics team from „Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College, led by Principal Prof. Monica Resmeriță and mentored by Prof. Lucian Lazăr, achieved an exceptional performance in the competition. Through a combination of ingenious strategy, flawless execution, and teamwork, the team secured an impressive 3rd place out of 49 teams, ensuring their qualification for the national stage. Furthermore, they won the „Control Award — 1st Place,” recognized for excellence in programming and robot control. This achievement not only provided additional qualification for the national stage but also highlighted their high standards, thorough preparation, and exceptional skills in robotics engineering. In the intense competition, SmartCluster demonstrated advanced technological and strategic capabilities, winning 5 out of 6 matches and earning a well-deserved spot at the top of the rankings.

At the national stage of the „FIRST Tech Challenge,” SmartCluster will compete against the best-performing teams in Romania. With determination and enthusiasm, the team members are ready to showcase their skills once again and proudly represent Bacău County.

SmartCluster’s success confirms that hard work, creativity, and collaboration are the keys to high performance.

The Redbots Racing robotics team from „Vasile Alecsandri” National College, led by Principal Prof. Dr. Adriana Măcincă and mentored by Prof. Ingrid Elena Lazăr and Prof. Luminița Daniela Pătrășcan, won the „Innovate Award,” recognized for an efficient and well-documented design process for a new aspect of the team’s robot design or game strategy.

The EchoPulse robotics team from „Ferdinand I” National College, led by Principal Nicu Vasile Harasemciuc and mentored by Prof. Ana Întuneric, achieved a commendable mid-table ranking.

These impressive results inspire and motivate us all. Undoubtedly, new challenges await, where we will strive to surpass ourselves.