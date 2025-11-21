Courier Sent to Trial for Embezzlement: Over 38,000 Lei in Damages After Illegally Collecting Payment for 44 Cash-on-Delivery Parcels

A 27-year-old man from Bacău County has been sent to trial in a criminal embezzlement case, after investigators with the Economic Crime Investigation Service of the Bacău County Police Inspectorate completed their inquiry under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Bacău Court of Appeal’s Prosecutor’s Office.

According to investigators, in his capacity as an employee of a courier company, the man allegedly collected the cash-on-delivery payments for 44 parcels but failed to hand over the money to the company’s cashier. He is also suspected of appropriating a mobile phone that should have been returned to the sender.

The total damage caused to the company has been estimated at over 38,000 lei. The case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bacău Court of Appeal with a proposal to indict the suspect for continued embezzlement.

Authorities remind the public that throughout the criminal proceedings, the individual under investigation benefits from the presumption of innocence and from all rights and safeguards provided by the Criminal Procedure Code.