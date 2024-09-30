Claudiu Stănășel: The Romanian Who Is Taking Italy by Storm! A Prestigious Recognition for the Young Leader from Prato!

“The Only Foreigner Among Italy’s Most Influential Young Politicians: Claudiu Stănășel, A Pride for Romanians in Italy!”

Rome, September 29, 2024 – Romania has a new reason to be proud in Italy! Claudiu Stănășel, Vice President of the Local Council in Prato, was named one of the most influential young politicians in Italy at a glittering ceremony held on Friday, September 27, at Link University in Rome. The event, organized by the prestigious national newspaper “L’Espresso” and the cultural association “La Giovane Roma”, celebrated the future leaders of Italian politics, and Stănășel was the only foreigner to receive an award!

Amid applause and the flash of cameras from national and international media, Claudiu Stănășel stood out in front of Italy’s political elite. Rome’s Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, and Public Education Minister, Giuseppe Valditara, were among the prominent figures present at the event, alongside renowned politicians such as Rita Dalla Chiesa and Francesco Rutelli.

But who is Claudiu Stănășel? “L’Espresso” didn’t mention him by chance! The young politician, who holds a key position in Prato, one of Italy’s largest cities, has become an example of integration and leadership for both the Romanian and broader communities. As Vice President of the Local Council and a leader in the Lega party, Stănășel is a true symbol of success through hard work and ambition.

“It is a great honor to receive this award!”, Claudiu said emotionally in front of the audience. “This recognition is the result of my efforts and the support I’ve received from family, friends, and colleagues. Being the only foreign citizen among Italy’s most influential young people is a huge acknowledgment, not just for me, but for the entire Romanian community in Italy.”

His message was clear: politics is a tool for change, and young people are the key to the future. Claudiu Stănășel represents not only a city but an entire community of immigrants who have contributed, through hard work and dedication, to the development of Italian society.