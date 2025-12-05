Celebration in the Heart of Bacău: Feast of St. Nicholas and 20 Years Since the Consecration of “Saints Peter and Paul” Church

Bacău is preparing for a landmark celebration this December, as the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Nicholas hosts a dual event on Saturday, December 6: the feast day of its parish church and the 20th anniversary of the consecration of the parish’s second major church, Saints Peter and Paul. The moment brings together clergy, parishioners, and distinguished guests in what has become a significant spiritual and cultural gathering for the city.

Set at the confluence of the Bistrița and Siret rivers, Bacău is one of Moldova’s oldest urban centers, documented as early as 1408. Its Catholic community also has deep roots, with early references dating back to the Council of Constance (1414–1418). A defining milestone came in 1607, when Pope Paul V appointed Ieronim Arsengo as Bishop of Bacău, establishing a diocese that served as a Catholic stronghold in the region for more than two centuries.

Today, this heritage remains alive in the consciousness of the city. For many residents, the celebrations of December 6 symbolize continuity—bridging generations who have shaped the community’s identity.

St. Nicholas Parish stands as one of the most dynamic Catholic parishes in Moldova, growing rapidly after 1989 and helping establish new parishes and educational institutions, including St. Anthony High School and St. Joseph Seminary. It has also nurtured youth groups, choirs, social initiatives, and long-lasting community projects. Faith here extends beyond the church walls, expressed through service, solidarity, and civic involvement.

In the city center, the Church of St. Nicholas remains a cherished spiritual home. Each year, the feast day draws families and friends together in an atmosphere of gratitude, hope, and shared tradition.

This year’s celebration is further enriched by the 20th anniversary of the Saints Peter and Paul Church—one of the most impressive modern religious buildings in Moldova. With its soaring architecture blending classical and contemporary lines, the church was consecrated on November 20, 2005, in front of more than 5,000 faithful. Since then, it has become a hub for liturgical life, concerts, youth gatherings, catechesis, and community events.

The 2025 festivities will be presided over by Auxiliary Bishop Petru Sescu of Iași, joined by 70–80 priests and a large number of believers from Bacău and neighboring localities. Local authorities will also attend, underscoring the historic bond between the city and its Catholic heritage.

For the people of Bacău, December 6 is more than a religious observance. It is a moment to reflect on the past with gratitude and look to the future with confidence. In the spirit of St. Nicholas, the parish extends an open invitation to all residents—regardless of denomination—to experience a piece of the city’s living history, to listen to the choirs, and to share in a celebration that speaks of unity and light.

In a time when solidarity and trust are needed more than ever, the event stands as a reminder that a city is built not only through its structures, but through the faith, generosity, and shared hopes of its people.