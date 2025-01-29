An 18-Year-Old from Bacău Named a Royal Margareta of Romania Foundation Scholar

Emma-Iona Gherganu, a student at the „George Apostu” National College of Arts in Bacău, is among the 30 scholarship recipients selected for the „Young Talents” program of the Royal Margareta of Romania Foundation. With a success story that began at the age of five, Emma is a testament to how talent, passion, and hard work can overcome any social barrier.

The „Young Talents” program, now in a new edition, underwent a rigorous selection process that involved assessing candidates based on both social and artistic criteria, as well as conducting social inquiries. Out of 58 visual artists and 68 musicians who applied, only the top 30 were selected. These young talents will receive individual scholarships of up to €2,000, mentorship sessions, intergenerational masterclasses, and various promotion opportunities.

Emma, who chose the flute as her primary instrument in seventh grade under the guidance of professors Georgiana Chelba and Ana-Maria Cioroparu, has already built an impressive career. She won First Prize at the 2023 National Interpretation Olympiad and has earned numerous distinctions in national and international competitions. She has collaborated with renowned flutists such as Ion-Bogdan Ștefănescu and Matei Ioachimescu and has performed with the Junior Orchestra, the Iași Youth Orchestra, and the „Mihail Jora” Philharmonic Orchestra of Bacău.

With the support of the scholarship, Emma plans to attend masterclasses both in Romania and abroad to refine her technique and grow as an artist.

The 30 scholarship recipients, aged between 14 and 24, come from low-income families but prove that talent and dedication can open doors to excellence. The program offers more than just financial aid—it provides access to valuable resources, experiences, and opportunities that can shape their careers.

Emma-Iona Gherganu is living proof that art can transcend social barriers, inspiring a new generation of artists to pursue their dreams.