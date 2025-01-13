35-Year-Old Woman from Bacău Found Dead Near Bucharest. She Was Murdered

The body of a woman in an advanced state of decomposition was discovered in the yard of a company in Bragadiru, near Bucharest’s Ring Road. The grim find was made by a worker clearing the area as part of road-widening operations.

The woman’s remains were not fully buried. Her body was partially concealed behind a vehicle and covered with fabric materials. Witnesses immediately called the emergency number 112. The discovery was made public on Saturday, and by Sunday, authorities had identified the victim.

The woman, 35 years old, was identified as being from Bacău County based on her fingerprints.

Although her family and acquaintances had no recent information about her whereabouts, investigators managed to identify her through the police database, as she had been previously documented and fingerprinted.

Preliminary investigations have not clarified the motive behind the murder. The advanced decomposition of the body has also made it challenging to determine the exact date of death.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Ilfov Tribunal has opened a criminal case for murder and is continuing its investigation.

“The perpetrator of the homicide has not yet been identified, but several suspects have been shortlisted. Anyone with information about the victim or her connections is urged to contact the Ilfov County Police Criminal Investigations Service or call 112,” stated the Ilfov Prosecutor’s Office in a press release.

The woman had a head wound and was found on a pile of debris, suggesting she had been left in an abandoned area.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather new evidence and identify the perpetrator of this heinous crime.