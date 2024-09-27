We Have a New Pedestrian Crossing on Venus Street! But There’s a Problem…

On Venus Street in Bacău, an “urban miracle” occurred that could easily compete with the city’s biggest administrative blunders. As seen in images from the scene, someone decided to repaint a pedestrian crossing, but surprise! The crossing has been moved about two meters from its original location. Normally, this wouldn’t seem like a big deal, but what do you do when the new location lands you directly into a signpost and a tree?

The image below, taken from Google Maps, shows how the crossing looked before the “great change.” In its original position, the crossing was perfectly aligned with a small paved walkway, freshly installed for pedestrians. Everything seemed well-organized, but it seems this detail was completely overlooked by those responsible for reconfiguring the crossing.

The new pedestrian crossing appears to have been painted without careful analysis of the surrounding area. Pedestrians now face unexpected obstacles when trying to cross the street. Instead of being guided to a safe and accessible area, they end up directly in front of a tree and an informational sign, turning the journey into a real urban maze. If you’re not paying attention, you might have a painful encounter — either with a tree or a metal sign.

What’s certain is that the residents are far from happy with this “strategic” change, and it remains to be seen if anyone will correct the mistake before accidents occur. It seems that in Bacău, even the simple act of crossing the street can become quite the challenge!