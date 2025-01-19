Violent Incident at Onești Municipal Hospital: A Patient Stabbed a Security Guard

On January 18, a serious incident occurred at the Onești Municipal Hospital in Bacău County. The police were alerted directly by the medical unit after a patient attacked a security guard with a sharp object.

Initial investigations revealed that the assailant is a 71-year-old man from Târgu Ocna. The incident took place during a spontaneous conflict, which the 35-year-old hospital security guard attempted to de-escalate. During the intervention, the guard was stabbed by the patient.

The victim was rushed to the surgery department for medical care, and his condition is stable, according to hospital representatives. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation under the coordination of the Onești Court Prosecutor’s Office, opening a criminal case for the offense of „assault or other violent acts.”

Witnesses to the incident have been questioned, and the assailant is under strict surveillance. Hospital sources indicate that the 71-year-old man had been agitated since his admission, but there were no signs suggesting he might become violent.

This event raises concerns regarding the safety and protection measures for hospital staff and their collaborators, especially in cases involving patients with unpredictable behavior. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the assault and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It remains to be seen what measures will be implemented to enhance security in medical facilities, as such cases are becoming increasingly frequent nationwide.