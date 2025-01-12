Thousands of Romanians Took to the Streets to Protest the Annulment of Elections

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday in the center of the capital to participate in a large-scale protest following the annulment of the December 6, 2024, presidential elections. Initially assembled in University Square, the protesters marched toward Victory Square and Cotroceni Palace. Leading the column was AUR leader George Simion, who declared, „Romanians have united today to defend democracy and freedom.”

The demonstrators carried banners with messages such as „Democracy” and „General Cleanup!” while displaying traditional symbols and waving tricolor flags. The organization was highly structured, with 41 groups clearly delineated for efficient management and 1,000 individuals assigned to maintain order, identifiable by white armbands.

In a press conference held before the rally, George Simion emphasized that similar actions were taking place in over 30 cities across Western Europe as a show of solidarity.

The protest demands include the resumption of the second round of presidential elections and the rejection of recent governmental decisions, notably the controversial „train ordinance,” which is perceived as an attack on several social categories.

Simion also announced future actions, including protests in every county on January 18 and large-scale demonstrations in Iași and Focșani on Union Day of the Romanian Principalities.