The Bacău Celebration is approaching

From October 4th to 6th, the city center will be transformed into a bustling hub of entertainment and performances! Bacău will celebrate 616 years since its first documented mention, and the promises are big!

The main stage, strategically set in Tricolorului Square, will host a lineup of renowned artists who will delight audiences of all ages! Among the headliners are Lidia Buble, Florin Chilian, and Cornelia and Lupu Rednic. But wait, there’s more! This year brings something entirely new: Revoluției Passage will be turned into a kids’ zone with street dance shows, magic performances, and entertainers ready to bring smiles to the little ones.

And since Bacău isn’t just about music, the program will also include sports activities, entertainment competitions, and art exhibitions.

What would a celebration be without some good food? Next to the Cultural Center, a food court area will be open, and Mayor Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu hopes that prices will be affordable for the locals, as the fees for vendors are not too high, according to the mayor’s statement.

We don’t have the full schedule yet, but with such a lineup and promises, Bacău Days are shaping up to be very exciting!