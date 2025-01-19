Romanian Government Sets Strict Rules for the 2025 Presidential Elections

On Friday evening, the Emergency Ordinance on measures for the organization and conduct of the 2025 presidential elections and partial local elections was published in the Official Gazette. The document establishes guidelines for the electoral process, focusing on transparency, security, and compliance with national and European legislation.

Voting Schedule – Essential Clarifications

According to the ordinance, voting for Romania’s president in the country will take place on Sunday, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Voters who are inside the polling station or in line outside at closing time will still be allowed to vote until no later than 11:59 PM.

Abroad, the electoral process is extended to include Friday and Saturday before election Sunday, aiming to facilitate access for Romanians in the diaspora. The schedule for polling stations abroad will adhere to the local time of each country.

Postal Voting – Additional Measures

Romanian voters residing abroad have the option to register for postal voting. Registration can be completed online through the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) website. Required documents include an ID card and proof of residence abroad.

Sealed envelopes with postal votes must be sent to ensure arrival at least four days before election day. Voters abroad who prefer to cast their vote in person at a polling station are not required to register in the Electoral Register.

Strict Rules for the Electoral Campaign

The 2025 electoral campaign introduces strict rules to ensure transparency in political advertising. Political actors must include the following information in all campaign materials:

The identity of the material’s sponsor;

The source of funding, as per the legislation;

Notices about targeting or promotion techniques, if applicable.

These regulations also apply to large online platforms, in accordance with European legislation.

Penalties for Violations

The ordinance provides severe penalties for breaches of electoral rules. Infractions identified by the AEP can result in fines of up to 50,000 lei. For online platforms that fail to remove illegal content within five hours of notification, fines can range between 1% and 5% of their turnover.

Exclusive Competence of the Central Electoral Bureau

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) will handle all complaints related to the online electoral campaign, including those filed on the eve and the day of voting. BEC decisions are binding, and failure to comply may result in significant penalties.

A Transparent and Efficient Electoral Process

This ordinance lays the groundwork for a transparent and efficient organization of the 2025 elections, adapting the electoral process to new technological and social demands. Authorities and political actors are urged to comply with the new regulations to ensure a fair and accessible democratic process for all citizens.