Romanian Dermatologist Wins Global Medical Influencer Award in Los Angeles

Romanian dermatologist Ștefan Neaga has become the first Romanian recipient of the „Global Medfluencer of the Year” award, winning the international distinction at the inaugural Global CerAwards ceremony held at Los Angeles’ historic Wiltern Theatre.

Neaga, a native of Bacău in eastern Romania and a graduate of the prestigious „Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College, emerged as the overall winner from a field of more than 5,000 participants representing 22 countries.

The competition, organized by skincare brand CeraVe, part of the L’Oréal Group, recognizes healthcare professionals and medical content creators who promote scientifically validated health information through digital platforms.

To reach the global final, Neaga first won the Romanian national stage of the competition before advancing to compete against leading dermatologists and medical communicators from around the world. The finalists were evaluated by an international jury comprising experts in medicine, communication and medical education.

The awards ceremony capped a multi-day event in Los Angeles that brought together 111 healthcare professionals and content creators from 22 countries. Participants took part in a series of educational and creative challenges designed to promote skin health awareness and sun protection.

The event combined elements of medicine, public education and entertainment, reflecting the growing role of social media and digital platforms in health communication.

Neaga’s recognition highlights the increasing importance of physicians as public educators in an era marked by widespread online misinformation. Through his digital content, he has focused on translating complex dermatological and medical concepts into accessible information for the general public.

After graduating from „Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College in Bacău, Neaga studied at the „Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest and completed an Erasmus scholarship at the University of Bologna in Italy. He later trained as a resident physician at Elias University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest.

His academic and professional record includes scientific publications, contributions to specialist medical books and participation in major European dermatology congresses. In 2025, he was awarded the Michael Hornstein Scholarship by the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in recognition of his achievements in the field.

The award marks a significant milestone not only for Neaga personally but also for Romanian medicine, demonstrating the country’s growing presence in the emerging field of digital health education.

By taking the top prize in Los Angeles, Neaga joins a new generation of physicians using digital media to bridge the gap between medical science and the public, helping millions access reliable health information beyond the walls of the clinic.