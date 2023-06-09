9 iunie 2023
Programul Cinema City

Comunicat de presa

Vineri,9 Iunie
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
22:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,10 Iunie
10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
22:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,11 Iunie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
10:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,12 Iunie
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,13 Iunie
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,14 Iunie
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,15 Iunie
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

 

