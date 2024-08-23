Program HappyCinema Bacău

Vineri,23 August
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
Sâmbătă,24 August
10:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
10:40 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
11:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:40 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
13:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
13:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
Duminică,25 August
10:20 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
10:40 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
11:00 Gulliver – Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:40 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
15:20 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
Luni,26 August
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
Marţi,27 August
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
Miercuri,28 August
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
Joi,29 August
13:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Animaţie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Borderlands – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
19:00 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 It Ends with Us – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15
21:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18