Program Happy Cinema Bacău

28 iulie 2023
Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan se vede la Happy Cinema

              Scris și regizat de CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, Oppenheimer este un thriller aruncă publicul în paradoxul palpitant al omului enigmatic care trebuie să riște să distrugă lumea pentru a o salva.

              Filmul îi are în rolurile principale pe CILLIAN MURPHY în rolul lui J. Robert Oppenheimer și pe EMILY BLUNT, câștigătoare a Globului de Aur, în rolul soției sale, biologul și botanista Kitty Oppenheimer. Câștigătorul premiului Oscar® MATT DAMON îl portretizează pe Leslie Groves, directorul Proiectului Manhattan, iar nominalizatul la Oscar® ROBERT DOWNEY, JR. îl interpretează pe Lewis Strauss, un comisar fondator al Comisiei pentru Energie Atomică a SUA.

              Filmul se bazează pe cartea American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, premiată cu Pulitzer, de KAI BIRD și MARTIN J. SHERWIN. Filmele lui Nolan, printre care Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception și trilogia “The Dark Knight”, au câștigat peste 5 miliarde de dolari în box office-ul mondial și au fost recompensate cu 11 premii Oscar și 36 de nominalizări, inclusiv două nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film.

              Oppenheimer este filmat într-o combinație de IMAX® 65mm și film de 65mm în format mare, inclusiv, pentru prima dată, secțiuni în IMAX® în fotografie analogică alb-negru.

 

 

 

 

 

Vineri,28 Iulie
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,29 Iulie
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
11:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
14:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Duminică,30 Iulie
10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
11:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
18:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Luni,31 Iulie
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
18:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Marţi,1 August
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
18:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,2 August
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
18:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

Joi,3 August
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
18:30 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

