Program Happy Cinema Bacău

MISIUNE: IMPOSIBILĂ. RĂFUIALĂ MORTALĂ PARTEA ÎNTÂI

rulează la Happy Cinema

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) și echipa sa de la IMF pornesc în cea mai periculoasă misiune de până acum: să dea de urma unei noi arme terifiante care amenință întreaga omenire, înainte ca aceasta să cadă în mâinile greșite. Cu controlul asupra viitorului și soarta lumii în joc, și cu forțele întunecate din trecutul lui Ethan care se apropie periculos de el, începe o cursă mortală în jurul globului. Confruntat cu un inamic misterios și atotputernic, Ethan este forțat să se gândească la faptul că nimic nu poate conta mai mult decât misiunea sa – nici măcar viețile celor la care ține cel mai mult.

La Happy Cinema mai puteți viziona și Indiana Jones și cadranul destinului cu Harrison Ford și Mads Mikkelsen. Vă puteți face curaj la Insidious: Ușa roșie, un film horror de excepție, sau puteți alege premiera Barbie cu Margot Robbie și Ryan Gosling.

Vineri,14 Iulie

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,15 Iulie

10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

12:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,16 Iulie

10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

10:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,17 Iulie

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,18 Iulie

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,19 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

17:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,20 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

17:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15