Program Happy Cinema Bacău

MISIUNE: IMPOSIBILĂ. RĂFUIALĂ MORTALĂ PARTEA ÎNTÂI
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) și echipa sa de la IMF pornesc în cea mai periculoasă misiune de până acum: să dea de urma unei noi arme terifiante care amenință întreaga omenire, înainte ca aceasta să cadă în mâinile greșite. Cu controlul asupra viitorului și soarta lumii în joc, și cu forțele întunecate din trecutul lui Ethan care se apropie periculos de el, începe o cursă mortală în jurul globului. Confruntat cu un inamic misterios și atotputernic, Ethan este forțat să se gândească la faptul că nimic nu poate conta mai mult decât misiunea sa – nici măcar viețile celor la care ține cel mai mult.
La Happy Cinema mai puteți viziona și Indiana Jones și cadranul destinului cu Harrison Ford și Mads Mikkelsen. Vă puteți face curaj la Insidious: Ușa roșie, un film horror de excepție, sau puteți alege premiera Barbie cu Margot Robbie și Ryan Gosling.
Program și bilete pe http://happycinema.ro/.
Vineri,14 Iulie
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,15 Iulie
10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
12:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Duminică,16 Iulie
10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
10:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Luni,17 Iulie
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Marţi,18 Iulie
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Miercuri,19 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
17:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,20 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
17:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
21:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15