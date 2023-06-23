Program Happy Cinema Bacau

23 iunie 2023
Vineri,23 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,24 Iunie
10:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
11:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

Duminică,25 Iunie
10:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
11:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
12:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Luni,26 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Marţi,27 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,28 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Joi,29 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

