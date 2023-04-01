Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 31 mar- 6 apr

Vineri,31 Martie
12:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,1 Aprilie
10:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
13:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
14:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Duminică,2 Aprilie
10:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
13:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
14:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Luni,3 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:40 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Marţi,4 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:40 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Miercuri,5 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:40 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Air – Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
Joi,6 Aprilie
13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:40 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Air – Dramă, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15