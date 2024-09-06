Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,6 Septembrie

13:00 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:00 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

20:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15

20:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,7 Septembrie

11:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

11:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Duminică,8 Septembrie

11:00 Hansel și Gretel – Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

11:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

11:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

20:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Luni,9 Septembrie

13:00 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:00 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15

20:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Marţi,10 Septembrie

13:00 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:00 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Alien: Romulus – Horror, SF, Normal, N15

20:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Blink Twice – Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Miercuri,11 Septembrie

13:00 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:00 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

20:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Joi,12 Septembrie

13:00 My Penguin Friend (dub) – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

13:30 Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 10 Lives – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

17:00 My Penguin Friend – Dramă, Familie, Premiera, AG

17:30 The Crow – Acţiune, Crimă, Fantastic, Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Dragoste, Normal, IM18

18:00 Kinds of Kindness – Comedie, Dramă, Avanpremiera, IM18

18:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Usher: Rendezvous in Paris – Muzică, Premiera, AG

20:00 Ca fetele – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Longlegs – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:30 Speak No Evil – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15