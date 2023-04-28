28 aprilie 2023
Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 28 aprilie - 4 mai

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 28 aprilie – 4 mai

Deșteptarea

Vineri,28 Aprilie
10:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:30 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
22:10 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,29 Aprilie
10:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
16:20 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
19:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
19:30 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
22:10 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Duminică,30 Aprilie
10:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
10:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:10 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
14:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:40 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:20 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:40 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
19:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
19:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Luni,1 Mai
10:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
10:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
12:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:10 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
14:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:40 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:20 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:40 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:40 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
19:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
19:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Marţi,2 Mai
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
16:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:30 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
20:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,3 Mai
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:30 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
20:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Joi,4 Mai
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, N15
18:30 Boss – Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Premiera, AG
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

