Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 21- 27 aprilie

Vineri,21 Aprilie
13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:20 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,22 Aprilie
11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
16:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
18:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Duminică,23 Aprilie
10:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
11:00 Pinocchio – Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Coldplay – Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate – Muzică, Normal, AG
15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
16:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:10 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Luni,24 Aprilie
13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Marţi,25 Aprilie
13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Miercuri,26 Aprilie
13:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15
19:10 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,27 Aprilie
14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15
19:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:40 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15