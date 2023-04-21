Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 21- 27 aprilie

Vineri,21 Aprilie

13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:20 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,22 Aprilie

11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

16:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

18:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,23 Aprilie

10:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

11:00 Pinocchio – Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Coldplay – Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate – Muzică, Normal, AG

15:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

16:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

18:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:10 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,24 Aprilie

13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,25 Aprilie

13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,26 Aprilie

13:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15

19:10 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:40 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,27 Aprilie

14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

14:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:20 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15

18:00 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, N15

19:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:20 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:40 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Premiera, N15