Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,2 Februarie

13:00 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Normal, AG

15:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:00 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:40 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

18:30 Aquaman și regatul pierdut 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:20 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

22:00 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,3 Februarie

10:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

10:20 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:40 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

11:00 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Normal, AG

11:50 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:00 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

15:20 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Ultimul jaguar negru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

16:30 Aquaman și regatul pierdut 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

17:20 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

18:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, IM18

19:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:40 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

22:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,4 Februarie

10:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

10:20 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:40 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

11:00 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Normal, AG

11:50 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:00 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

15:20 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Ultimul jaguar negru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

16:30 Aquaman și regatul pierdut 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

17:00 Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen – Muzică, Normal,

18:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:00 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, IM18

19:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,5 Februarie

13:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Normal, AG

15:00 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:40 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

18:10 Aquaman și regatul pierdut 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:40 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:00 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Marţi,6 Februarie

13:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Normal, AG

15:00 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:40 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

18:10 Aquaman și regatul pierdut 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:40 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:10 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,7 Februarie

14:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

16:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:40 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:10 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Complotul bonelor – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, IM18

21:10 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Joi,8 Februarie

14:00 Just Super – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Inseparabilii (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:00 Superpietonii Zurli – Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 The Snow Queen and the Princess – Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:50 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Tati part-time – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:20 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Beekeeper – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Autumn and the Black Jaguar – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

19:30 Proiecția specială – Complotul Bonelor – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Argylle – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Poor Things – Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, IM18

21:00 Klaus & Barroso – Comedie, Normal, AP12