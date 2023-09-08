Program Happy Cinema Bacău

8 septembrie 2023
Vineri,8 Septembrie
13:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
14:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
16:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
17:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,9 Septembrie
11:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
12:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
14:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
15:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
16:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
16:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,10 Septembrie
10:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
11:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
12:00 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
13:00 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
14:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
14:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:30 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,11 Septembrie
13:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
13:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
16:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
17:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,12 Septembrie
13:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
13:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
16:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
17:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 Retribution – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,13 Septembrie
13:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
13:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
16:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
17:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 After Everything – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,14 Septembrie
13:00 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
13:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Muckles – The Quest for a New Home – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Spycies – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
16:00 StarDog and TurboCat – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Premiera, AG
17:00 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Master Gardener – Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 After Everything – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 A Haunting in Venice – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 The Nun II – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 The Equalizer 3 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15

