ONEȘTI HOSPITAL PERFORMS FIRST ERCP PROCEDURE IN BACĂU COUNTY

The “Saint Hierarch Dr. Luca” Municipal Hospital in Onești has announced the successful completion of the first Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure ever performed in Bacău County, marking a significant milestone for local and regional healthcare services.

According to hospital officials, the procedure was carried out on a patient diagnosed with pancreatic cancer who was suffering from a biliary obstruction caused by the tumor. During the intervention, physicians successfully restored bile drainage by placing a stent through an endoscopic procedure, eliminating the need for open surgery.

The intervention was led by gastroenterologist Dr. Pompiliu Barbu and aimed to re-establish biliary drainage, reduce severe jaundice and preserve liver function, allowing the patient to safely continue oncological treatment.

The procedure was performed in the hospital’s angiography suite by a multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr. Pompiliu Barbu, gastroenterology resident Dr. Ana Asmarandei, anesthesiologist Dr. Diana Ciornea, and nurses Laura Abageru, Andreea Bălănescu and Nelu Ambrose.

Hospital representatives noted that, until now, patients in Bacău County requiring ERCP procedures had to be transferred to specialized medical centers in Iași or Bucharest. The introduction of this advanced intervention in Onești is expected to provide faster access to complex treatments closer to patients’ homes.

The hospital’s management said the achievement would help reduce waiting times, improve access to high-performance medical services and enhance recovery prospects for patients from Onești, Bacău County and the wider region.