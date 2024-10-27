New Winter 2024/2025 Flight Schedule at „George Enescu” International Airport

Starting October 27, 2024, „George Enescu” International Airport in Bacău will implement its new flight schedule for the winter season, which will be in effect until March 30, 2025. The 2024/2025 winter schedule includes established destinations alongside two new routes to Paris and Dortmund, with additional flights added to accommodate passenger mobility during the holiday season.

Flight Schedule from October 27 to December 15, 2024

During the initial phase of the season, the airport will operate regular flights to six European destinations, offering connections to major cities such as Brussels, Dublin, Rome, London, Milan, and Turin. Key carriers, DAN AIR and WIZZ AIR, will operate flights with varied frequencies and days of service, meeting the travel needs of residents in Bacău and the surrounding areas.

Additional Flights and New Destinations from December 15, 2024 – January 15, 2025

Over the winter holiday period, the flight schedule expands with new routes and increased frequencies, especially to Rome and London, which will have daily flights operated by WIZZ AIR and DAN AIR. New routes during this period include Paris Beauvais and Dortmund, each with two weekly flights, joining the popular London Luton route, the airport’s most in-demand destination.

Flight Schedule from January 16 – March 30, 2025

Following the holiday season, the airport will continue to offer a diverse range of connections to 12 European destinations, including regular flights to Barcelona, Dublin, London, Madrid, and Rome. The new schedule ensures flexibility and continuity, with major routes offering weekly frequencies to maintain international accessibility for residents in the Bacău area.

Flexibility and Accessibility for Passengers

For full details on the flight schedule and reservations, „George Enescu” International Airport in Bacău invites passengers to visit the official website at www.bacauairport.ro/destinatii.

The winter IATA (International Air Transport Association) season schedule will ensure ongoing international connectivity for regional passengers, providing a diversified range of routes and services tailored to the needs of the winter and festive seasons.