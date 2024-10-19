Massive Victory for a Cancer Patient from Bacău: Romanian State Forced to Fully Cover a €5,000 Monthly Cancer Treatment!

In a groundbreaking case that could change the fate of many patients, a man from Bacău, diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, has secured a crucial victory in court! The Romanian state has been ordered by the Bacău Court of Appeal to fully reimburse his €5,000 monthly treatment, which was not listed among compensated medications.

The 57-year-old man suffers from pulmonary adenocarcinoma with NTRK3 gene fusion, an extremely rare condition. His lifeline came from Austria, where an oncologist prescribed a revolutionary treatment. After just three months of administration, the disease went into remission, giving him real chances of survival. But the treatment comes at a staggering cost!

What seemed like an impossible battle was won thanks to lawyer Diana Achim-Bogdan, who convinced the court that the patient’s life couldn’t wait for Romanian bureaucracy. The state will now cover the cost of the treatment monthly until the case is settled definitively. „Our client can now focus on his health without worrying about affording next month’s medication,” the lawyer stated.

This decision comes amid growing frustrations over the difficult access to life-saving drugs for cancer patients in Romania. While this is just the first victory, with the main trial still pending, the patient from Bacău can now breathe easier.