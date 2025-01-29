George Enescu International Airport Bacău Hosts the First-Ever 2025 Travel Fair

For the first time, George Enescu International Airport in Bacău will host a special event for travel enthusiasts and professionals in the tourism industry. The 2025 Travel Fair will take place from January 31 to February 1, 2025, in the airport’s public area, aiming to become a must-visit event for vacation lovers and explorers.

A Complete Experience for Travelers

The 2025 Travel Fair will showcase a wide range of exclusive offers and opportunities. Visitors will have access to significant discounts on top national and international destinations, along with exclusive promotions available only during the event. Travel agencies and airlines will provide personalized advice and detailed information about the most attractive vacation spots.

Highlights for Attendees:

✔ Special discounts on travel packages and airline tickets

✔ Interactive presentations on exotic and popular destinations

✔ Expert travel consultancy from industry professionals

✔ The opportunity to purchase flight tickets and vacation packages on the spot

Modern Facilities for Visitors

To enhance the visitor experience, the airport will provide free parking throughout the event. The terminal will be adapted to accommodate exhibitors in a comfortable space, offering networking and discussion areas for both visitors and industry professionals.

Event Schedule:

📅 January 31, 2025: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

📅 February 1, 2025: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

An Open Invitation to All Travel Enthusiasts

George Enescu International Airport Bacău welcomes all travel lovers to this unique event. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or an exotic adventure, the 2025 Travel Fair promises tailored solutions for every travel style.

For more details, contact the organizing team at office@bacauairport.ro or visit the airport’s official website.

🌍 Discover the world—start your journey in Bacău!