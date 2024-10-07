Family Drama in Bacău: „If You Don’t Bring the Dog Back, Don’t Come Home!”

Unbelievable! A man from Bacău found himself caught in a surreal family drama after the family dog was „shipped off” to a shelter, only to be swiftly returned home!

The story, which seems straight out of a soap opera, unfolded at the municipal animal shelter. According to Dinu Pancescu, the shelter’s administrator, the saga began two days ago on a Thursday morning when a familiar face showed up at the shelter’s gate.

„You see, four years ago, I adopted a dog from you. I don’t know what to do with her anymore. She chases the cats around the yard, so I’ve brought her back. I don’t want her anymore,” the man explained, showing no remorse as he „returned” the dog, a mixed-breed female.

The shelter staff, although shocked by this cold-hearted act, reluctantly accepted the dog, ready to offer her a new home among the 1,500 other souls already housed at the shelter. „Well, where 1,500 mouths eat, there’s room for one more,” Pancescu said with a heavy heart.

But the real drama was just beginning! The very next morning, who showed up again at the shelter’s gate? You guessed it, the same man who had abandoned his dog the day before.

„Good morning, I’m bothering you again…” he started, sheepishly greeted by a polite but likely amused smile.

The man revealed the reason for his unexpected return: a massive marital argument!

„I went home yesterday, and when my wife saw the dog was gone, we had a huge fight. How could I get rid of such a smart dog?! No one would enter the yard, she’d bark at strangers. She led the security team, she’s very clever,” the man explained, now feeling completely cornered.

His wife, a determined woman, wasted no time in delivering an ultimatum: „If you don’t go back first thing tomorrow and bring the dog home, don’t bother coming back!” And so, Operation „Bring the Dog Back” was launched.

Amused by the man’s dramatic situation, the shelter staff returned the dog to him, who was overjoyed to see her owner again, wagging her tail with delight.

„This is where dogs go wrong; they trust any human,” Pancescu reflected, commenting on the unwavering loyalty of dogs.

The man and his dog left together once again, heading home where two other dogs and… a fearsome wife were waiting for them!