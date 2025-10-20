Cătălina Jacob to Represent Romania at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Cătălina Jacob, a 28-year-old model from Bacău, has been chosen to represent Romania at the prestigious Miss Universe 2025 competition, set to take place on November 21 in Thailand. With an impressive international career in fashion, Cătălina stands out as one of the most promising Romanian figures to emerge on the global beauty pageant scene in recent years.

The Miss Universe Romania 2025 final was held on October 2 in Bucharest, bringing together 30 contestants from across the country. Cătălina captivated the jury with her elegance, sophistication, and natural charm, securing the top title.

Originally from Bacău but raised in Italy, Cătălina holds dual Romanian–Italian citizenship and divides her time between Milan and Bacău. At just 18, she moved to Milan, where she studied psychology and communication, fields that helped shape her professional development in modeling and personal branding.

Her fashion career is truly remarkable: Cătălina has walked the runways of Fashion Weeks in Milan, Paris, New York, and Dubai, collaborating with major international clothing and jewelry brands. In 2024, she placed in the Top 5 at Miss Universe Abruzzo, followed by an impressive third place at Miss Universe Italy, achievements that further boosted her international profile.

Beyond modeling, Cătălina is the founder of her own fashion brand, “Cătălina Jacob,” featuring dresses and hats inspired by European aesthetics and couture refinement. She also appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, where she took part in events dedicated to fashion and philanthropy.

Actively involved in volunteer work, Cătălina collaborates with UNICEF-affiliated foundations and with the Feudo Antico project, which promotes sustainability and local culture.

This year’s Miss Universe 2025 will bring together over 100 contestants from around the world, all vying for the crown currently held by Victoria Kjær Theilvig. Organized by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), the event promises a spectacular finale where personality, intelligence, and social engagement will be just as important as beauty.

“Representing Romania at Miss Universe is an immense honor and a responsibility I carry with pride. I hope to inspire young women in my country to believe in themselves and to follow their own path with confidence,” said Cătălina Jacob after winning the title.