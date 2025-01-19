Bacău’s Triple Jump Star Daria Vrînceanu Achieves World’s Best U18 and U20 Performance!

Sixteen-year-old athlete Daria Vrînceanu, coached by Cristi Nemțeanu at SCM Bacău and CSȘ Bacău, delivered a phenomenal indoor performance on Saturday with a jump of 13.02 meters. This result places her at the top of the global junior rankings for U20 athletes. Meanwhile, her teammate Amelia Negulescu also made waves, entering the world’s Top 5 for U18 with her impressive result.

13, a Lucky Number After All!

Who says 13 is unlucky? For Daria Vrînceanu, it’s nothing short of magical—especially when it’s 13.02 meters! On Saturday, the young triple jumper etched her name into history. Competing in the first day of the Bistrița Cup and the „Nicolae Mihalache” Memorial, the 16-year-old athlete officially broke the 13-meter barrier. Her jump of 13.02 meters, achieved at the “Doina Melinte” Athletics Hall, is not only a personal milestone but also the best indoor performance of the season globally for U18 and U20 in triple jump!

A Stunning but Expected Performance

“During training this week, Daria jumped 13 meters. I’m confident she can replicate that in competition on Saturday,” predicted her coach, Cristi Nemțeanu. And his prediction was spot-on. At the 40th edition of the Bistrița Cup, Daria Vrînceanu delivered her extraordinary 13.02-meter jump, setting the athletics world abuzz.

Bacău Athletics Shines Bright

Bacău’s legacy in athletics remains unshaken. Daria’s CSȘ teammate, Amelia Negulescu, also coached by Cristi Nemțeanu, claimed second place in triple jump with an outstanding result of 12.25 meters. This performance places her in the world’s Top 5 for U18. Remarkably, Amelia is only in the U16 category, being born in 2010!

What’s Next?

“For Daria Vrînceanu, I expect an outdoor result of at least 13.50 meters this year. I have strong reasons to believe this: Georgiana Aniței, who became a U18 world champion in Colombia in 2015, never jumped 13 meters indoors like Daria. The key is for Daria to stay healthy,” explained coach Cristi Nemțeanu.

Nemțeanu’s predictions rarely miss the mark, as this performance has shown. So, we wish Daria good health, knowing she’s in control of her own destiny. From 13 meters onward, the sky’s the limit—higher, farther, and greater success awaits!