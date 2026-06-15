BACĂU HISTORIAN AND EDUCATOR JEAN CIUTĂ PASSES AWAY

Jean Ciută, a prominent historian, university professor and cultural figure widely regarded as one of the leading personalities of Bacău’s cultural and civic life, has died, leaving behind a lasting legacy in education, historical research, culture and public service.

Holding a PhD in History, Ciută dedicated his life to the study of Romania’s past, the education of generations of students and the promotion of national cultural and historical values. Over a career spanning several decades, he served as a teacher, researcher, author, civic leader and politician, playing a significant role in the development of cultural life in Bacău County.

Between 1965 and 1969, he served as teacher and principal of the “Vasile Alecsandri” High School in Bacău before becoming head of the county’s History Teachers Department. He later founded the Society of History and Agrarian Retrology and contributed to the creation of the Encyclopedia of Bacău County, a landmark reference work for local historical research.

Ciută authored nine history books as well as numerous studies, articles and essays, and participated in a wide range of scientific conferences and academic events at both local and national levels. Among his published works were volumes focusing on education, Romania’s democratic transition and the evolution of liberalism in Bacău County.

A strong advocate for cultural heritage preservation, he campaigned for the protection of historical monuments and was among the most active supporters of the restoration of the “Vasile Alecsandri” House-Museum. Throughout his career, he consistently highlighted the importance of safeguarding the county’s cultural heritage.

Following Romania’s December 1989 Revolution, Ciută became one of the first intellectuals involved in rebuilding the National Liberal Party in Bacău County. Considered one of the founders of post-communist liberalism in the region, he helped establish more than 25 local party organizations and promoted ideological debate through the “Liberal Ideas” Club.

From 1996 to 2004, he served as a Liberal county councilor. As chairman of the Culture Commission of the Bacău County Council, he initiated and supported numerous projects aimed at promoting local culture. He was also credited with launching the “Bacău Days” festival, which later became one of the city’s most important cultural events.

Ciută was equally committed to civic education and encouraging young people to engage with history. He coordinated partnerships between cultural institutions and schools, organizing meetings and public debates designed to foster respect for national values and local history.

In recognition of his lifelong contribution to the community, the Bacău Local Council awarded him the title of Honorary Citizen of Bacău and the Key to the City in 2007.

With his passing, Bacău loses a respected educator, a passionate researcher, an authentic intellectual and a tireless defender of local heritage and identity. His writings, initiatives and the generations of students he helped shape remain a testament to a life devoted to public service and the cultural development of the community.