Bacău: Demographic Decline and Social Changes. A 15% Drop in Marriages in the First 10 Months of Last Year

The operational data for Bacău County from January to October 2024 provides a clear picture of the demographic and social challenges faced by the local community. Compared to the same period last year, the statistics reveal a marked decline in natural population growth and shifts in social dynamics, such as the decrease in the number of marriages and divorces.

Declining Birth Rate and Negative Natural Growth

In the first 10 months of 2024, 3,770 births were recorded, compared to 4,144 during the same period in 2023. This reflects a drop of approximately 9%, underscoring the demographic decline trend. On the other hand, the number of deaths slightly decreased from 6,802 in 2023 to 6,800 in 2024. However, these minor variations did not significantly influence the natural growth rate, which remains negative, with a deficit of 3,030 people this year, compared to -2,658 in 2023. This negative natural growth rate highlights the aging population, a common demographic issue in many regions of Romania.

Marriages and Divorces – A Downward Trend

The year 2024 recorded a significant drop in the number of marriages. By the end of October, only 2,779 couples formalized their relationship, compared to 3,244 in the same period of 2023. This nearly 15% reduction may be attributed to economic uncertainties and changing attitudes among younger generations, who are postponing or avoiding formalizing relationships.

Divorces, although declining, remain a notable trend: 540 couples divorced in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to 664 in 2023. The approximately 18% decrease could either indicate improved family stability or simply reflect the overall decline in the number of marriages.

Infant Mortality – A Cause for Concern

Another worrying aspect is the increase in infant mortality. Between January and October 2024, 22 infant deaths were reported, compared to 27 in 2023. While this represents a slight decrease, the situation remains alarming and underscores the need for investments in maternal and child health.

October – A Mirror of General Trends

Analyzing the data for October, 392 children were born, and 650 people passed away. The negative natural growth rate of -258 persists. In terms of social events, only 135 marriages and 37 divorces were recorded this month, marking a decline compared to October 2023.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The demographics of Bacău County reflect several structural challenges, such as negative natural growth, declining birth rates, and changing social behaviors. Local and central authorities should take urgent measures to encourage birth rates, including financial support for families and improved access to healthcare and education services.

Additionally, investments in youth education and promoting family stability could help reverse these trends in the long term. Without effective interventions, Bacău County risks facing a sharp population decline and associated socio-economic challenges.