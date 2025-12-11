AGRICOLA ASSOCIATION – A True Partner for Healthy Nutrition, Education, Culture, and Sports

In 2025, the AGRICOLA – Neam de Gospodari Association continued its active involvement for the benefit of the Bacău community, supporting over 35 social, educational, and sports projects aimed at people seeking to make healthy choices to improve their quality of life.

2025 in Numbers: A Year of Stewardship

For AGRICOLA Association, 2025 meant investments in education and culture projects totaling 250,000 RON, social and humanitarian support of 410,000 RON, aid for medical units and medical conferences amounting to 69,000 RON, sports initiatives with 50,000 RON, and funding for cathedral paintings – 500,000 RON.

„Every project developed or financially supported by AGRICOLA – Neam de Gospodari contributes, wherever possible, to a better life. In 2025, we were partners in 35 projects primarily dedicated to the Bacău community, with a total budget of approximately 1.6 million RON. Together with my colleague Cristian Călin, Vice President of the Association, I thank our directly involved team members: Roxana Șmil Tocilă (Executive Director), Irina Anton, and Răzvan Varariu, as well as our partner-financiers, without whom these meaningful social responsibility programs would not exist. Every support for social, educational, sports, or cultural projects that improve quality of life makes a difference for many people. We will continue with the same commitment we began seven years ago: to be an active, genuine partner of the Bacău community, dedicated to any initiative that makes us more humane, useful, creative, and enterprising.”

— Daniel Bitere, President, AGRICOLA Association

“The Taste That Does Good for Children”

Between 2022 and 2023, under the project The Taste That Does Good, the Association developed, together with experts from various fields, several guides aimed at promoting healthy nutrition for preschool children, children with oncological conditions, and families pursuing a healthy lifestyle, including the prevention of childhood obesity.

Continuing this path of identifying the community’s need for specialized guidance, valuable information, and healthy yet tasty recipes, AGRICOLA finalized in 2025 a new guide to continue the project: Great Champions Eat Well! Sport and Healthy Nutrition. This guide aims to support families with children engaged in amateur or professional sports.

The informative materials are supported by specialists in various fields (chef, nutritionist, physiotherapist) and include interviews with contemporary sports personalities. Key partners in creating this guide are: Bogdan Vasile – children’s sports nutrition, Chef Cezar Munteanu – 10-day menus (ingredients, preparation, nutritional values), Cătălina Marchiș – physiotherapist, Bogdan Duca – cycling champion, and Constantin Popovici – world high-diving champion.

“The Taste of the Future” Continues with Anghel Saligny High School Students

The Association’s flagship project continues: creating new opportunities for Bacău high school students interested in the food service industry to meet mentors who inspire and guide them in building their careers.

With the support of teachers at Anghel Saligny High School Bacău and the expertise of Chef Ionuț Voicu Rusu from Cluj, a culinary professional, along with guidance from the beloved Chef Petru from Grand Gourmet, the third edition of the Taste of the Future program began in November.

Future chefs and pastry chefs were directly exposed to some of the industry’s top professionals, learning modern cooking techniques firsthand (pizza preparation being a particularly novel and popular activity) and more.

This edition of the Taste of the Future project, in which AGRICOLA invests 300,000 RON, will conclude in summer 2026 with a Gala celebrating the upcoming chefs.

