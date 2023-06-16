Program Happy Cinema

Vineri,16 Iunie

13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

17:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

22:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,17 Iunie

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

12:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 J-Hope in the Box – Muzică, Premiera,

16:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 SUGA: Road to D-DAY – Biografic, Documentar, Muzical, Premiera,

19:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

22:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,18 Iunie

10:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

12:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

14:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 SUGA: Road to D-DAY – Biografic, Documentar, Muzical, Premiera,

15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:20 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 J-Hope in the Box – Muzică, Premiera,

19:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Luni,19 Iunie

12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Marţi,20 Iunie

12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,21 Iunie

12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Joi,22 Iunie

12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG

18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12