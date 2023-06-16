16 iunie 2023
Program Happy Cinema

Vineri,16 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
17:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
22:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,17 Iunie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
12:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 J-Hope in the Box – Muzică, Premiera,
16:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 SUGA: Road to D-DAY – Biografic, Documentar, Muzical, Premiera,
19:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
22:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,18 Iunie
10:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
11:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
12:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
14:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 SUGA: Road to D-DAY – Biografic, Documentar, Muzical, Premiera,
15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:20 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 J-Hope in the Box – Muzică, Premiera,
19:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Luni,19 Iunie
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Marţi,20 Iunie
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,21 Iunie
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

Joi,22 Iunie
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
15:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG
18:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

