21 iulie 2023
Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Deșteptarea

Barbie rulează în avanpremieră la Happy Cinema!

 Să trăiești în Barbie Land înseamnă să fii o ființă perfectă într-un loc perfect. Asta dacă nu ai o criză existențială. Sau ești un Ken.

De la scriitoarea/regizoarea nominalizată la Oscar Greta Gerwig vine „Barbie”, cu Margot Robbie și Ryan Gosling ca Barbie și Ken, alături de nume precum America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman și Will Ferrell.

Gerwig a regizat „Barbie” după un scenariu creat de Gerwig și nominalizatul la Oscar, Noah Baumbach („Marriage Story”, „The Squid and the Whale”), bazat pe Barbie, un personaj creat de Mattel. 

 

La Happy Cinema mai puteți viziona Oppenheimer, Misiune: Imposibilă – Răfuială mortală partea întâi, Insidious: Ușa roșie. Familiile pot alege și animațiile dublate Bărzoiul Richard se întoarce – Secretul marelui giuvaier, Ruby Gillman, adolescenta kraken, Piloții de raliu, Elementar sau avanpremiera Puișorii: Aventură în Africa.

 

Program și bilete pe http://happycinema.ro/

 

Vineri,21 Iulie
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
16:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,22 Iulie
10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
10:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
18:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,23 Iulie
10:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
14:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
17:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG
18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,24 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,25 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,26 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,27 Iulie
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Ultimele știri

