Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Barbie rulează în avanpremieră la Happy Cinema!

Să trăiești în Barbie Land înseamnă să fii o ființă perfectă într-un loc perfect. Asta dacă nu ai o criză existențială. Sau ești un Ken.

De la scriitoarea/regizoarea nominalizată la Oscar Greta Gerwig vine „Barbie”, cu Margot Robbie și Ryan Gosling ca Barbie și Ken, alături de nume precum America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman și Will Ferrell.

Gerwig a regizat „Barbie” după un scenariu creat de Gerwig și nominalizatul la Oscar, Noah Baumbach („Marriage Story”, „The Squid and the Whale”), bazat pe Barbie, un personaj creat de Mattel.

La Happy Cinema mai puteți viziona Oppenheimer, Misiune: Imposibilă – Răfuială mortală partea întâi, Insidious: Ușa roșie. Familiile pot alege și animațiile dublate Bărzoiul Richard se întoarce – Secretul marelui giuvaier, Ruby Gillman, adolescenta kraken, Piloții de raliu, Elementar sau avanpremiera Puișorii: Aventură în Africa.

Program și bilete pe http://happycinema.ro/

Vineri,21 Iulie

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

16:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,22 Iulie

10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

10:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG

13:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

15:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

18:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG

18:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

19:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,23 Iulie

10:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

11:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG

13:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

14:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

17:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AG

18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,24 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,25 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,26 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

18:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,27 Iulie

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Premiera, N15

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15