Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 5- 11 mai

Vineri,5 Mai

13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

18:00 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

18:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

21:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

22:10 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,6 Mai

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:40 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

17:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:40 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

22:10 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,7 Mai

10:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:20 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

12:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

13:20 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

17:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Luni,8 Mai

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

21:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,9 Mai

09:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18

21:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,10 Mai

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,11 Mai

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15