Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 5- 11 mai

Vineri,5 Mai
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
18:00 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
18:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
21:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,6 Mai
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:20 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
15:40 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
17:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:40 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Duminică,7 Mai
10:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:20 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
12:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
13:20 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
15:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
17:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:30 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
Luni,8 Mai
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Marţi,9 Mai
09:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Normal, IM18
21:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Miercuri,10 Mai
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,11 Mai
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
14:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Ritratto di regina – Documentar, Premiera, AG
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15