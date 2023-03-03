3 martie 2023
Ediția PDF
Publică un anunț
Bacăul vorbește
Horoscop
Mica publicitate
Contact
8.9 C
Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 3- 9 mar

HomeZona zeroEu știuProgram Happy Cinema Bacau, 3- 9 mar

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 3- 9 mar

Comunicat de presa

Vineri,3 Martie
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
22:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,4 Martie
10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
11:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
12:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
13:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
14:20 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
19:40 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
22:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Duminică,5 Martie
10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
11:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
12:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
13:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
14:20 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:10 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:10 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Luni,6 Martie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:20 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Marţi,7 Martie
13:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:20 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,8 Martie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:20 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Joi,9 Martie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
19:20 Aftersun – Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

Alte titluri
Alte titluri

Prefectura nu vrea să demoleze crucile de la Valea Uzului, afirmând că e treaba celor din Harghita

Deșteptarea -
Povestea crucilor militarilor români din cimitirul de la Valea...

Prognoza hidrologică a lunii martie

Comunicat de presa -
În luna martie 2023, în spațiul hidrografic Siret, regimul...

Începe a doua ediție a Programului Comunitățile Pădurii de Mâine

Petru Done -
bugetul total este de 300.000 de euro   Fundația Pădurea...

Deputatul Cristian Paul Ichim: „Infrastructura rutieră este o responsabilitate mult prea mare pentru actuala coaliție de guvernare”

Comunicat de presa -
"Cu toate că infrastructura rutieră se află constant pe...
Ne găsiți și pe Google News. Căutații aplicația în Apple Store sau pe Google Play

Opinii
Opinii

Ultimele știri

© Deșteptarea - unicul ziar tipărit din Bacău, neîntrerupt, de 33 de ani.

Cele mai citite articole

Versiune pentru mobil

Deșteptarea
Decese Facebook

Rețele sociale

 ziare & stiri

© 2023