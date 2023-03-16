Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Vineri,17 Martie

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

14:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

16:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

16:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,18 Martie

10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

13:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

15:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

16:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:10 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Duminică,19 Martie

10:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

10:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:00 Cei trei purceluși – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

14:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Luni,20 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Marţi,21 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Miercuri,22 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

18:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Joi,23 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

14:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:40 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18