Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Vineri,17 Martie
13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Sâmbătă,18 Martie
10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
13:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
15:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:10 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Duminică,19 Martie
10:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
10:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:00 Cei trei purceluși – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
14:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Luni,20 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Marţi,21 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Miercuri,22 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
Joi,23 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:40 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18