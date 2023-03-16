16 martie 2023
Ediția PDF
Publică un anunț
Bacăul vorbește
Horoscop
Mica publicitate
Contact
3.9 C
Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

HomeZona zeroEu știuProgram Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Comunicat de presa

Vineri,17 Martie
13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Sâmbătă,18 Martie
10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
13:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
15:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:10 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Duminică,19 Martie
10:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
10:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:00 Cei trei purceluși – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
14:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Luni,20 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Marţi,21 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Miercuri,22 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:10 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Joi,23 Martie
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
14:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:40 La cena perfetta – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18
17:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

Alte titluri
Alte titluri

Nu le-a plăcut arestul la domiciliu. Acum au fost mutați în arestul IPJ

Comunicat de presa -
La data de 15 martie a.c, polițiștii din cadrul...

Lions Club Moldova a premiat câștigătorii concursului Afișe pentru Pace

Petru Done -
Șase dintre elevele Colegiului Național de Artă „George Apostu”...

Acțiunea de stingere a incendiului de lizieră din cadrul Ocolului Silvic Privat Oituz s-a reluat în această dimineață

Comunicat de presa -
În aceste momente, pentru lichidarea incendiului acționează forțe și...

Computerul tomograf de la Spitalul Buhuși a fost făcut bucăți

Deșteptarea -
Spitalul "Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei" Buhuși își modernizează echipamentele...
Ne găsiți și pe Google News. Căutații aplicația în Apple Store sau pe Google Play

Opinii
Opinii

Ultimele știri

© Deșteptarea - unicul ziar tipărit din Bacău, neîntrerupt, de 33 de ani.

Cele mai citite articole

Versiune pentru mobil

Deșteptarea
Decese Facebook

Rețele sociale

 ziare & stiri

© 2023