Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 feb

Vineri,17 Februarie

13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

15:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:00 The Perfect Escape – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:40 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

20:30 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

22:00 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,18 Februarie

10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

10:40 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

12:40 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

17:10 The Perfect Escape – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:40 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

20:30 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

22:00 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

Duminică,19 Februarie

10:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

11:50 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

12:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

13:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:10 The Perfect Escape – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

18:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

19:30 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

20:30 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

21:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

Luni,20 Februarie

13:20 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

13:40 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

16:40 The Perfect Escape – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:20 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:10 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

21:40 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

Marţi,21 Februarie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:20 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

16:40 The Perfect Escape – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:20 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:10 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

21:40 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

Miercuri,22 Februarie

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

15:40 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

16:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

18:00 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

18:30 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

Joi,23 Februarie

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:20 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

15:40 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15

16:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:10 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Avanpremiera, AG

18:00 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Premiera, N15

18:30 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Till – Biografic, Dramă, Premiera, N15

21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12