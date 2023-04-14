Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 14- 20 apr

Vineri,14 Aprilie
10:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:40 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
15:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:10 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,15 Aprilie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:20 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
14:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:10 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
18:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
20:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Duminică,16 Aprilie
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Luni,17 Aprilie
10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
14:20 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
15:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:10 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Marţi,18 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Miercuri,19 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,20 Aprilie
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15