14 aprilie 2023
Ediția PDF
Publică un anunț
Bacăul vorbește
Horoscop
Mica publicitate
Contact
7.1 C
Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 14- 20 apr

HomeZona zeroEu știuProgram Happy Cinema Bacau, 14- 20 apr

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 14- 20 apr

Deșteptarea

Vineri,14 Aprilie
10:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:40 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:40 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
15:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
15:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
17:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:10 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,15 Aprilie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:20 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
14:40 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:10 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
18:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
20:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,16 Aprilie
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
20:00 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:40 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
22:10 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,17 Aprilie
10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:20 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
14:20 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
15:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:10 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:10 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,18 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
18:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,19 Aprilie
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,20 Aprilie
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Normal, AP12
17:00 Air – Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:30 Suzume no tojimari – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, N15
19:20 Renfield – Comedie, Fantastic, Horror, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:00 Evil Dead Rise – Fantastic, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 The Pope’s Exorcist – Horror, Thriller, Normal, N15

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

Alte titluri
Alte titluri

Cum să îți alegi adidașii de alergat?  

Deșteptarea -
Maratoanele și semimaratoanele au devenit tot mai populare și...

Medalii la Campionatul Național pentru înotătorii SCM Bacău

Deșteptarea -
Federația Română de Natație și Pentatlon Modern a organizat...

Peste 1.300 de polițiști vor fi la datorie de Paște

Comunicat de presa -
Polițiștii băcăuani, împreună cu celelalte efective teritoriale ale Ministerului...

Încă un pas înainte pentru Autostrada Moldovei (A7)!

Comunicat de presa -
Astăzi a fost emisă Autorizația de Construire pentru #lotul...
Ne găsiți și pe Google News. Căutații aplicația în Apple Store sau pe Google Play

Opinii
Opinii

Ultimele știri

© Deșteptarea - unicul ziar tipărit din Bacău, neîntrerupt, de 33 de ani.

Cele mai citite articole

Versiune pentru mobil

Deșteptarea
Decese Facebook

Rețele sociale

 ziare & stiri

© 2023