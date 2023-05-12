12 mai 2023
Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 12- 18 mai

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 12- 18 mai

Deșteptarea

Vineri,12 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,13 Mai
10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Duminică,14 Mai
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
14:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
18:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Luni,15 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Marţi,16 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,17 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Joi,18 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

