Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 12- 18 mai

Vineri,12 Mai

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,13 Mai

10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:10 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

19:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Duminică,14 Mai

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:30 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

14:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:00 10 jours encore sans maman – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

18:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

Luni,15 Mai

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Marţi,16 Mai

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:20 The Black Demon – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,17 Mai

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

Joi,18 Mai

14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:00 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Beautiful Disaster – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

18:00 Knights of the Zodiac – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Hypnotic – Acţiune, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12